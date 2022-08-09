Suspect arrested in TD Bank robbery in Hillsborough

Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested the man who robbed a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area on Monday morning.

Timothy Longworth, 42, of Tampa, was arrested late Monday on a charge of armed robbery in connection with the hold-up at the bank, 10821 N Dale Mabry Hwy. He was booked a the Hillsborough County jail and was being held Tuesday without bail.

Deputies said the robber entered the bank just after 9 a.m. Monday, jumped the teller window and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, escaping on a “motorized mini-bike,” deputies said in a news release.