Suspect arrested after teen girl reported being followed outside Westmoreland Mall

Jun. 3—A Greensburg man was arrested Wednesday after a teen girl reported being followed to her car after work at Westmoreland Mall.

The girl told troopers that the man commented on her body and later touched himself when she spotted him at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside Macy's, according to court papers. William Lael Gressman, 60, is charged with stalking, indecent exposure, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Troopers said the 16-year-old girl reported Tuesday night that the suspect commented on her body as she walked into work at the Hempfield mall at 2:30 p.m. About four hours later as she was leaving, the girl said she saw the same man following her, according to court papers.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect following the girl while touching himself. He then walked around the parking garage, eventually getting into his SUV and leaving at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Troopers identified Gressman as the suspect Wednesday and he admitted to the incident during an interview, according to court papers. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday. Gressman did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He does not have any criminal history in Pennsylvania, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .