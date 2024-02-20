Suspect arrested in theft of $400,000 worth of heavy-duty trucks at Akins Ford in Winder

Three days after Winder police said five trucks valued at $400,000 were stolen at the Akins Ford dealership a suspect was arrested in Atlanta.

The trucks were described as heavy-duty trucks, which police reported required specialized technical knowledge to bypass the vehicle’s security and electronic ignition systems in order to steal.

“These are not your ordinary car thieves. This is an organized group or theft ring with specialized technical knowledge and equipment that target expensive late model vehicles that are in high demand,” Winder police Chief Jim Fullington said in a news release to announce the arrest.

With the assistance of Atlanta police, the 28-year-old suspect from Atlanta was arrested Feb. 15 on five felony counts of motor vehicle theft. He remains in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond.

The identification of the suspect was made through leads produced by the efforts of a Winder police detective, a crime analyst and Akins Ford security, according to Fullington.

Last Friday, Winder police traveled to Atlanta and served a search warrant at an undisclosed location that produced evidence linking the suspect to the thefts, according to the report.

