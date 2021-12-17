Suspect arrested in Thonotosassa homicide investigation, deputies say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Thonotosassa homicide that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Dec. 11.

The Sheriff’s Office said as the investigation progressed, it obtained a warrant for the arrest of Trent Diggs, 28, for charges including premeditated first-degree murder with a weapon, violation of a domestic violence injunction and armed burglary. The New Mexico State Police arrested Diggs earlier this week in New Mexico, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

The homicide investigation began after deputies were called to conduct a welfare check in the 9400 block of Goldenrod Road around 2 p.m. Dec. 11. They found a dead woman at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Diggs was arrested earlier this week while driving the dead woman’s vehicle, which had been stolen, deputies said. He is being held in a New Mexico detention facility until he is extradited to Florida.