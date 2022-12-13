Suspect arrested after threat of violence to Cosumnes River College in Sacramento

Michael McGough
·2 min read

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a threat made last month to the Cosumnes River College campus, officials with the Sacramento community college said this week.

Students and staff on Nov. 21 were told to shelter in place for more than 90 minutes due to a “threat of violence against the campus,” officials said in statements at the time. Police searched the campus, which is located in Sacramento’s Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood, but did not locate a suspect at the time.

Edward Bush, president of the college, said in a Monday letter to students that the suspect in the incident was arrested and is in custody, and that the Los Rios Community College District has filed for a temporary restraining order against the suspect.

Bush’s letter did not identify the suspect, but Sacramento Superior Court records show the community college district on Nov. 29 filed for a workplace violence restraining order against Keion Donnell Williams.

Williams, 22, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department and booked Saturday into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of criminal threats and vandalism, booking records show. He is ineligible for bail due to a violation of a juvenile court order.

A criminal complaint against Williams was filed Dec. 1 in Sacramento Superior Court, and he was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon. A hearing regarding a permanent restraining order protecting the community college district is set for Dec. 23.

The week of the threat, which was already shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday, the community college switched to virtual instruction for the remaining two instructional days due to safety concerns.

“I recognize that the campus community has understandably been on edge for the past several weeks since the incident during Thanksgiving week,” Bush’s letter continued. “I am proud of our college’s response, as well as the response of law enforcement and our district partners, to this scary and dynamic situation.”

