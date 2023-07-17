Suspect arrested after three people wounded in ‘random’ stabbings in North Carolina

An aerial view of the site of a stabbing attack in Oxford, North Carolina, on 17 July (ABC11)

A suspect has been arrested after three people were stabbed in separate attacks in Oxford, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

The seemingly random stabbings occurred within minutes at a Walmart Supercenter, a McDonald’s and in a nearby street in the city centre, Oxford Police Chief Patricia Ford told ABC11.

Witnesses provided police with a description of a suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted shortly afterwards on Interstate 85 by Granville County Sheriff’s deputies.

A suspect was arrested after a short pursuit, police said.

The alleged offender, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Granville County Detention Center.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals, where their conditions are not known, Chief Ford said.

The investigation is continuing, but police said the stabbings appeared to be random.

No further details were immiediately available.