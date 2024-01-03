Suspect arrested after three stabbed outside Knoxville bar on New Year's Day

A Maryville man accused of stabbing multiple people outside a Bearden bar on New Year's Day remains in custody on charges of aggravated assault and possessing prohibited weapons, court records state.

Shawn Edward Hatcher, 49, was arrested after Knoxville police officers responded to the Brickyard Bar & Grill on Homberg Drive at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 1 for reports of multiple stabbing victims. When officers arrived, the victims had already left, driving to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment in private vehicles. Witnesses told police a patron later identified as Hatcher had stabbed three other patrons before fleeing on foot.

The victims were located at the hospital, court records state. The female victim said they were at the bar when a man came up and "was getting handsy" with her and kept touching her despite being told multiple times to stop. She said they left the bar and were in the parking lot when the man punched her and then stabbed her in the chest. Two male friends tried to intervene, and the man stabbed them as well, court records state. One of the men sustained lacerations to his right arm and the other man had serious lacerations, possibly to his liver, court records said.

A witness identified Hatcher as the assailant and he was taken into custody when he returned to the parking lot, court records state. Hatcher told officers he had been jumped and was defending himself, and was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was treated at the scene for cuts on his hands and taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was booked, court records state.

Hatcher is set to appear in court on Jan. 4 for a bond hearing, court records state.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Maryville man arrested in stabbing of 3 patrons outside Knoxville bar