Times Square shooting suspect Farrakhan Muhammad arrested in Florida
Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is under arrest and accused of opening fire in Times Square. The shooting wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.
Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is under arrest and accused of opening fire in Times Square. The shooting wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.
Liz Cheney has been ousted from her position in the House Republican Party leadership. The party removed Ms Cheney from her post as conference chairwoman by a voice vote because of her opposition to Donald Trump’s election lies. The motion to remove the Wyoming representative was put forward by Virginia Foxx and supported by GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
Three adults are dead and a 10-year-old boy was injured after a shooting inside a home in Maryland City, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Federalsburg South for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found three adults dead and a child injured. The child was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said Tuesday.
New York City Wednesday detailed its plans to vaccinate kids twelve and over against COVID 19 once the CDC gives the final go ahead. (May 12)
An attacker is on the loose after a Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee was assaulted at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Times Square station. About an hour and a half after that attack, a rider was slashed in the face inside the same transit hub, police said. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
The 2020 electoral college map, and the map of the rate of vaccination in the United States, are basically the same map.
Four people, including an MTA employee, were attacked in the New York City subway system Wednesday morning.
Prices for gasoline and heating oil were down on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that markets for those products will be back to normal soon.
Philadelphia police say seven shooting incidents have left three people dead and six others wounded Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.
South Carolina’s elected constitutional officers, including the governor, treasurer and superintendent, have not had a raise since 1994.
It's been more than four decades since the Montreal Canadiens faced the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs. “To be able to play the Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, even just playing the Leafs in general, is a special feeling,” Allen said. The meeting of the Original Six rivals in the first round was confirmed Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0.
The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found. Police said they mounted an intensive investigation, which was still ongoing.
The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.
Movie theaters, tanning beds, and a gym-turned-nightclub are a few of the amenities on the super yachts owned by billionaires in tech.
Gosar criticized the Justice Department, which has charged hundreds in the attack, and called Babbitt a "young lady, a veteran wrapped in a US flag."
The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely.
Does it matter that Dakota Johnson's tense Ellen DeGeneres interview didn't bring about the end of the host's talk show? Not to folks on social media.
After stalling creatively at Warner Bros., Zack Snyder tells Insider how "Army" landed at Netflix and what fans can expect from his newest franchise.
At least 56 people in Gaza and six people in Israel have been killed amid violence between Israel and Hamas.
In a recent NASA simulation, scientists had six months to stop a hypothetical asteroid from hitting Earth, and they failed. That wasn't enough time.
The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.