Suspect arrested in Timothy Meola murder case

Jul. 29—PAINESVILLE — Police arrested a Lake County man Thursday night for the 2019 murder of Timothy E. Meola, owner of the former Guyreino's Deli/Meola Catering on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula.

Meola was 65 years old when he was found dead inside his Lake County home nearly three years ago.

The unnamed suspect is being held without bond.

Additional information will be released after the suspect's initial appearance in court, police said.

Meola's daughter, Miranda Meola, called police shortly before noon on Sept. 7, 2019, when her father didn't show up for a catering job and couldn't be reached by phone.

She told the 911 dispatcher that she found the door to his Mentor Avenue home unlocked, security cameras knocked down, blood in her father's bathroom and her father and his vehicle missing.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered Meola deceased upstairs.

Painesville police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked together on the homicide.

BCI processed evidence from Meola's house and his vehicle, which was found three days later by maintenance workers at an Euclid apartment complex.

The Painesville Police Department, Painesville Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, relentlessly worked to solve this case, according to press release from the Painesville Police Department.