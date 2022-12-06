Suspect arrested after tip leads to Huber Heights search warrant; Meth, handgun recovered

The Huber Heights Police Department and the Targeted Enforcement Unit acted on a tip involving a person with a felony warrant suspected of selling drugs Tuesday afternoon, according to Huber Heights Police.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect without incident as officers observed them attempting to enter their residence, police reported.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and the vehicles belonging to the suspect, police said. Upon further investigation, a loaded handgun and methamphetamines were found.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, police reported.

Additional charges are pending.








