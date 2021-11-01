Suspect arrested in Tokyo train stabbing spree

Firefighters and rescue workers in Tokyo. STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Sunday night in Tokyo, following a knife attack on a train headed for Shinjuku Station.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police said at least 17 people were injured, and a man in his 70s is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest. The suspect also allegedly started a fire on the train, which burned some seats. NHK, Japan's public broadcaster, said the suspect was arrested after brandishing a knife, and police said he told investigators "he wanted to kill people and be given a death penalty."

Such violent crime is rare in Japan, where it's illegal for people to carry certain types of knives in public, CNN reports. In August, 10 people were stabbed while on a train in Tokyo, and police said the suspect turned himself in, telling officers he "just wanted to kill any women who looked happy, anyone."

You may also like

Aaron Neville ribs Kyrsten Sinema's denim-vest-at-work look

5 riotously funny cartoons about Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress charge

The parenting problem the government can't fix