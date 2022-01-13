Suspect arrested in Tower District shooting that sent four to hospital in Fresno, police say

A man believed to be responsible for shooting four people in the Tower District last weekend has been arrested by the Fresno Police Department.

Carlos Reynoso, 23, was booked into Fresno County jail after he was arrested Wednesday, police said in an update Thursday.

Reynoso was wanted by police after the incident on Olive Avenue, west of North Yosemite Avenue, when a verbal disturbance took place between two groups.

Police said Reynoso was armed with a handgun and allegedly fired two rounds at a man and a woman. The two rounds grazed two people and an additional two people suffered penetrating wounds. All wounds were non-life-threatening.

Reynoso fled after the shooting, police said.

Detectives determined Reynoso was the shooter and located him in the area of East Elizabeth Avenue and North College Avenue.

A search warrant was served and additional evidence related to the crime was found.

Reynoso was charged for the shooting and possessing an illegal firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.