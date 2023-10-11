Suspect arrested in triple shooting that killed one in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in a deadly shooting Monday night in Fox Meadows.

Police responded to 2798 Mojave Place for a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They found one man inside a Lincoln Town Car who had been shot in the face, but was still alert and talking. Another man in the car was uninjured.

Fox Meadows shooting leaves one dead, one injured

They also found Stefhaun Wiley a short distance away, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One, where he later died.

The surviving victims identified Kelvin Rucker as the shooter.

They told police they had an ongoing fued with Rucker, and he had followed them in a Hyundai Elantra to a Game Exchange store on Winchester, then back to the apartments on Majave, where he opened fire on their vehicle.

