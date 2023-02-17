Suspect arrested after two Jewish men shot outside different L.A. synagogues, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles earlier this week. Both shootings are being investigated as potential hate crimes.

The victims were gunned down about three blocks apart in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood on Wednesday and Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. Neither of the men has been identified, but authorities confirmed they are both Jewish.

“The facts of the case led to this crime being investigated as a hate crime,” Los Angeles police said.

The FBI is also investigating the attacks as hate crimes.

So far, few details have been provided about the suspected gunman, but law enforcement sources told Los Angeles Times he had a “history of animus toward the Jewish community.

Police previously said they were searching for a suspect described as an Asian male with a mustache and goatee, who was possibly driving a white compact car. He was taken into custody in Riverside County — about an hour outside of Los Angeles — following an “exhaustive search,” police said. His name has not been released.

“These attacks against members of our Jewish community in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood are absolutely unacceptable,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

“At a time of increased anti-Semitism, these acts have understandably set communities on edge. Just last December, I stood blocks away from where these incidents occurred as we celebrated the first night of Hanukkah together.”

Both shooting victims were hospitalized and remain in stable condition.

