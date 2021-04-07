Suspect arrested after two Mankato burglaries

Apr. 7—MANKATO — A suspect is in custody after two residential burglaries in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The first burglary was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Fulton Street. Occupants told police they briefly left their residence and it was unlocked. They saw a man leaving their residence as they returned, said Dan Schisel, associate director or the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The man claimed he was looking for someone and left. The residents went inside and found electronics missing. The residents found the burglar walking in a group in the neighborhood. They then called police but the group left before officers arrived, Schisel said.

The second burglary occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Center Street but was not reported until 9 p.m.

Residents were home and assumed it was a roommate who came in through an unlocked door. They later realized it was an intruder they saw come out of the roommate's bedroom and leave. Police were called after the roommate came home and discovered electronics and cash were missing.

Both sets of complainants said they recognized the intruder from prior social gatherings but did not know his name. They provided a description of him, and police located a suspect in The Summit and Jacob Heights complex on Monks Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

Nyaw David Gach, 20, of Mankato, allegedly was in possession of some of the items reported stolen from the two residences. He was arrested, and charges including burglary and possession of stolen property are pending.

Police are investigating whether Gach had accomplices, Schisel said.

The associate director asked residents to lock their doors and immediately report an intruder or other suspicious activity.

"Always call 911 right away and have law enforcement respond," he said.