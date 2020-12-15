Suspect arrested after two-year-old boy abandoned at Goodwill in Mississippi

Louise Hall
CCTV footage from Southaven Police Department (Southaven Police Department)
CCTV footage from Southaven Police Department (Southaven Police Department)

Police in Mississippi said they have taken a suspect into custody after they found a two-year-old boy abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off in the state.

On Monday, Southaven Emergency Communications received a report that a child had been left outside a Goodwill drop off location in Southaven, the Southaven Police Department said.

Police said they located the child, who is approximately two years old, but added that the infant was unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

A man dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note, according to the statement.

In an update later the same day, police said that a suspect in the case had been taken into custody, but did not release any information about the suspect or charges.

“Southaven Police received numerous tips, and with the assistance of FBI offices and with the assistance of FBI offices in both Mississippi, and Tennessee, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department a suspect related to this case was taken into custody in Memphis,” the department said.

Police said the infant was transported to the Southaven Police Department and was turned over to Child Protective Services.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper,” police said.

“Child Protective Services follows strict protocol regarding matters of this nature with the child’s safety and health being the absolute priority.”

