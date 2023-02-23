Suspect arrested after two victims shot in January, leaving one dead

On Jan. 19, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on Emerson Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, two victims appeared with gunshot wounds. One victim was confirmed dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The second victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

JSO’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office responded to conduct their respective investigations.

After investigating, several suspects were involved in the shooting.

After several interviews with the suspects, Allan Bass, 21, was identified as a suspect responsible.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Suspect Bass with the offenses of Second-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Attempted Murder, and Possession of a firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent found to have committed a felony act. The warrant was served at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility where the suspect was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

This investigation remains active as detectives continue in their efforts to identify the other suspects involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

