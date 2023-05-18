Knoxville police detectives have arrested a suspect in a double murder that happened in South Knoxville this weekend.

Jair Romario "Max" Martin, 26, of Knoxville, was taken into custody May 18 at an apartment on Goins Drive in Lonsdale, according to a department spokesperson. Numerous officers responded after receiving information that Martin was possibly inside, the release said.

Martin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Madison Johnson, 22, of Knoxville, and Heidi Johnson, 20, of Knoxville.

Heidi Johnson with her nephew, Taelyn Farmer

The two women aren't related, explained Heidi Johnson's sister, Cassidy Johnson. Heidi was living with Madison at Madison's mother's house, and Madison was dating Martin.

At around 9 a.m. May 13, officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike, a department spokesperson said in a press release. Officers thought an armed suspect could still be inside the home, and crisis negotiators were sent there, the release said.

Negotiators didn't make contact with anybody inside the home, so officers went inside and two women were found dead, the release said. According to the release, Martin left on foot.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Suspect arrested after two women found dead in South Knoxville