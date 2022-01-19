Suspect arrested in UCLA grad student stabbing

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer at a furniture store last week. Police say the victim sent a text to a friend about someone in the store who gave her "a bad vibe" before her death. Lilia Luciano reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories