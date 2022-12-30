Suspect arrested in University of Idaho student stabbings: report

A suspect was reportedly arrested Friday in the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students found dead in their beds at their off-campus house last month, ending weeks of fear and frustration in a case that has baffled local police and obsessed amateur internet sleuths across the U.S.

, NBC News reported Friday.

The Moscow Police Department said in a statement that it would be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. local time to “give an update of the ongoing investigation.”

NBC News initially reported the possible break in the case, citing four unnamed law enforcement officials.

The University of Idaho community has been on edge since Nov. 13 when the bodies of housemates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and houseguest Ethan Chapin were discovered butchered in their beds with what authorities said were knife wounds.

An investigation that turned up no suspects, motive or murder weapon added to the frustration as one of the victims’ parents postponed holding a burial service out of fear that whoever killed their daughter might show up at the service. Police battled to address a wave of disinformation , especially on social media, as they looked for clues.

Authorities said early in their investigation they believed the killings were targeted. The four victims had all been out earlier that night. Kernodle and Chapin were in one bed while Mogen and Gongcalves — longtime best friends — were in a second bed in another room the morning of the slayings. Two other women in the home were uninjured.

Goncalves’ sister said her sibling phoned her boyfriend Jack DuCoeur more than a half-dozen times in the early morning hours of her death. The couple was said to have recently ended their romance. DuCoeur said he did not answer those calls because he was asleep. He was ruled out as a suspect early in the investigation.

Cops said they were unable to substantiate tips about Goncalves possibly having a stalker.

Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, the women at the crime scene who were not attacked during the quadruple killing, were considered suspects in the slayings.

