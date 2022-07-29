Suspect arrested in Upper West Side, Brooklyn sex attacks

A 20-year-old has been busted for sexually assaulting one woman in a Brooklyn subway station and another on a Manhattan street, police said Friday.

Charges against the suspect, Estarling Cabral Martinez, were pending Friday afternoon.

In the first incident, the suspect rode an electric scooter and crept up behind a 33-year-old woman on W. 69 St. near Broadway on the Upper West Side about 12:55 a.m. July 20, cops said.

The suspect grabbed the woman and dragged her to a secluded garbage area outside an apartment building, then molested and attempted to rape her. He then ran off, got back on the scooter and drove away.

The suspect grabbed his next victim, a 20-year-old woman, inside the Carroll St. Station in Carroll Gardens about 5:55 a.m. July 23, cops said.

When she screamed, he put his hand over her mouth to muffle the sound, cops said.

The woman fought back, removed his hand and yelled for help. Her screams spooked the man, who ran out of the station.

The woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.