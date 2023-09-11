Suspect Ruben Munoz, 40, was arrested after using a knife to severely injure a Hesperia man, who was hospitalized.

A suspect led deputies on a chase after he allegedly stabbed a 48-year-old Hesperia man, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials.

At 10:41 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to an assault with a weapon in the 18900 block of Live Oak Street.

Deputies discovered that the victim and the suspect, later identified as Ruben Munoz, 40, of Hesperia, were at a home when a verbal altercation turned physical. Munoz allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife and threatened to assault witnesses, sheriff’s officials said.

When deputies arrived, they were told that Munoz had fled the location in a vehicle. Authorities later found him and attempted a traffic stop.

Munoz did not comply and deputies took chase. The suspect's vehicle eventually stopped and the man was arrested, according to deputies.

Munoz was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and evading police with disregard for safety. His bail is set at $1 million, sheriff’s booking records show.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment, said sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose his condition on Monday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspect arrested after using knife to severely injure Hesperia man