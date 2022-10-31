Suspect arrested in Valdosta burglary

Oct. 31—VALDOSTA — City police arrested a man after he broke into an office and refused to come out. When he threatened to fight officers, he faced a sheriff's dog instead.

At 10:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man breaking the window of a 1200 block Baytree Road office, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

"Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the office had been shattered," police said. "Before attempting to make entry into the business officers announced their presence and a subject ... responded by saying he would not come out of the location."

He told officers that "he was going to fight them," police said.

Instead, he faced a police dog.

After he refused to come outside several times, a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office K9 entered the building and detained him, police said.

The suspect caused an extensive amount of damage to the office, police added.

A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property, police said.

"This is a great example of how well our local law enforcement work together. These officers did a great job quickly responding to the scene and apprehending this offender," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.