Suspect arrested in Valdosta purse snatching

Aug. 29—VALDOSTA — A man is in jail after a woman reported her purse snatched while she sat at a table downtown.

A 38-year-old Valdosta man is charged with felony robbery by snatching, felony financial transaction card fraud and misdemeanor providing a false name and date of birth, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Valdosta police responded to the 100 block of North Patterson Street after E911 received a report of a robbery, police said.

"Upon arrival, the victim advised officers a subject ... had stolen her bag from her immediate presence," police said. "The victim related she was sitting at a table when (the man), whom she did not know, rode his bicycle past her and at the same time reached down and grabbed her bag which contained personal items including credit and debit cards."

The woman provided a description of the man. Police said a suspect was located at a nearby convenience store and he had the woman's property. Police added the suspect attempted to purchase items in the store with the woman's credit cards.

He was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.

"These officers did a great job sharing information which led to this offender being quickly apprehended and arrested," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.