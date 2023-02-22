Suspect arrested in Valdosta shooting death

Feb. 21—VALDOSTA — One man is dead and another man in custody after a shooting incident inside of a moving car Sunday night, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday evening.

Travis Denson, 39, of Valdosta was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center, police said.

Dimitrious Conley, 43, of Valdosta is in the Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

At 8:17 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Valdosta police officers responded to several 911 calls about a shooting at a 200 block Holliday Street residence, according to the police statement.

"The 911 callers advised the dispatcher that a vehicle had wrecked into a house and they observed one male walking away from the car, while another male was lying on the ground," police said. The man on the ground had gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

"A Valdosta Police Department K-9 Unit arrived on the scene and they immediately deployed to check the area for the male who walked away from the vehicle," police said. "The K9 tracked behind a church in the area and alerted to a trashcan," where the suspect was found.

Based on the investigation, police said the two men were in the car. Denson was driving when the shooting occurred.

"After the shooting, Denson lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the wreck," police added.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Denson's family and friends after this tragic event. I am extremely proud of our officers and our K-9 for their quick response in tracking this offender," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.