Suspect arrested in Valley Hi shooting that seriously injured 1, Sacramento police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Monday morning shooting that left a man seriously injured in Sacramento’s Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 7500 block of Jacinto Avenue, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives on Monday afternoon located and arrested the suspected shooter, identified as Marquise Yancy, 26.

Yancy was booked Monday evening into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony charge of attempted murder. He is ineligible for bail, jail records show.

No update was available on the victim’s condition at the hospital, Woo said Tuesday morning.