Suspect arrested after vandalizing multiple cars, threatening officers

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested after vandalizing several cars with rocks and bricks then arming himself with a shovel and threatening police officers, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers determined the suspect, identified as Indugo Williams, 46, a transient in Santa Rosa, vandalized three different cars with bricks and a rock, committed a strong-armed robbery and stole a bike, damaged a fence while leading police on a foot chase and threatened several police officers with a shovel.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to reports of a potential shooting into a vehicle Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. The victim told police she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car on the 700 block of Mendocino Avenue when she heard a loud noise prior to her back window shattering. She said she saw a man walking away from her car with what appeared to be a rifle. She then said she found a brick in the backseat of her car.

Officers responding to the scene said they heard additional reports of a man throwing rocks and bricks at passing vehicles. They also were able to determine the suspect, Williams, was armed with a shovel, not a rifle.

Police contacted Williams as he was walking down the middle of Mendocino Avenue allegedly swinging his shovel violently at police cars responding to the scene. Police said they tried to tell Williams to stop, to which he allegedly responded by swinging the shovel violently and saying, “Shoot me! Shoot me!”

A Santa Rosa police helicopter then responded to the scene and reported Williams running toward the 800 block of Mendocino Avenue and fleeing to a yard on Howard Street.

K-9 Ghost was then deployed to detain Williams and successfully did with a bite to his left shoulder. Officers were then able to put him into handcuffs.

Williams sustained a superficial wound to his shoulder, police said. He was medically cleared and booked into the Santa Rosa County jail on charges of robbery, criminal threats of death or great bodily injury, four counts of felony vandalism and resisting a police officer through threats or violence.

Police also found that Williams was recently released from custody for pending drug and resisting arrest charges. Officers requested a $250,000 increase on his bail.

