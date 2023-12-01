Suspect arrested for VeraBank robbery

Dec. 1—Huntsville Police have arrested Daniel Rodriquez on a warrant for the Monday robbery of VeraBank.

Rodriquez allegedly walked into the bank with a Santa hat and the majority of the remaining parts of his body covered, demanding money from the teller.

Police confirmed that he did not use a weapon. No one was hurt in the robbery, and bank officials closed the lobby for the remaining business hours Monday.

A search of the wooded area south of 11th Street was unsuccessful.

Huntsville Police are expected to release more details.

