Suspect arrested after violent sexual assault in northwest Charlotte

A man is in custody accused of sexually assaulting a woman in northwest Charlotte on Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department.

The CMPD Sexual Assault Unit said around 11:30 p.m., a woman was walking home from Tuckaseegee Road when she was approached by an unknown man on the 3800 block of Glenwood Drive.

The woman told police that after a brief conversation, the man attacked her. Detectives said the woman was brutally beaten and raped.

After the assault, police said the woman was able to get away and call 911. She was then taken to an area hospital, according to police.

CMPD detectives said they have arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Octavis Wayne Deandra Wilson.

Wilson is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, attempted second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault on a female and sexual battery.

