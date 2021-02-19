Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

New York City police arrested a man caught on tape violently shoving an Asian American woman in an attack that drew community outrage, authorities said Thursday.

The NYPD's 109th Precinct said "numerous tips from the community" played a key role in catching 47-year-old Patrick Mateo, "the suspect in the violent assault of an elderly female on Roosevelt Avenue," in Flushing, Queens, a main hub of the city's Asian American community.

"A prime example of the Community & the Police working together for a safer New York City," the NYPD said in a statement.

Mateo was charged with assault and harassment.

The attack happened Tuesday outside of New Flushing Bakery when 52-year-old victim Lee-Lee Chin-Yeung asked Mateo about the line in front of the business, Queens prosecutors said.

The man inexplicably flew into a rage and later charged at Chin-Yeung, who was lifted off her feet and thrown down, security footage showed. Chin-Yeung hit a metal news rack and had to have stitches to her forehead, prosecutors said.

The woman's daughter is a friend of actor Olivia Munn, who asked her Twitter followers to help catch the attacker. "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Ronny Chieng also tweeted out footage of the attack.

Munn tweeted her appreciation on Thursday: "This is the guy you guys helped @nypd find and arrest. This is him attacking my friend’s mom who is a petite 5-foot-3 Chinese woman. F--k this guy. The internet is undefeated. Thank you."

It wasn't immediately clear on Friday if Mateo, who was arraigned Thursday night, had hired a lawyer.

Mateo wasn't charged with a hate crime because he didn't shout any slurs at the victim and there's no immediate evidence of racial animus playing a role in the attack, officials said.

Tuesday's incident came in the wake of other violent crimes across the nation that have targeted older Asian Americans, raising community concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Actress Olivia Munn calls attention to case of Asian woman violently shoved in NYC

    An Asian woman standing on a New York City street was violently shoved to the ground on Tuesday, and police were searching for the suspect, with a spotlight being put on the case by actress Olivia Munn, who said she was a friend of the woman's daughter.

  • Olivia Munn says Asian woman, friend's mom, hurt in shoving

    An Asian woman standing on a New York City street was violently shoved to the ground and police were searching for the suspect, with a spotlight being put on the case by actor Olivia Munn who said she was a friend of the woman's daughter. The New York Police Department said the 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery on Roosevelt Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her. Munn said her friend's mom needed 10 stitches in her head.

  • Man Arrested in Punching of Elderly Filipino Woman in San Diego Thanks to Community Tips

    San Diego Police have arrested the suspect in the assault of an elderly Filipino woman on San Diego Trolley earlier this week. As reported in NBC, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Winslow. On Feb. 8, Winslow boarded the trolley at the Encanto/62nd Street, approached an 83-year-old Asian American woman and punched her in the head.

  • Man Who Robbed Asian-Owned Businesses, Shot 3 Women Gets 5 Life Sentences

    A 25-year-old man who robbed Asian-owned businesses and shot three women in Metro Atlanta has been sentenced to five life terms on Wednesday. Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted in 2019 for a series of violent robberies in 2017 where he pistol-whipped his victims, injuring one man that required hospitalization, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to Patch. A federal jury convicted an Atlanta man of a 2017 string of violent robberies “targeting Asian owned-and-operated businesses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Dravion Sanchez Ware, 23, participated in at least nine armed... https://t.co/u7iKma9V21 — DeKalb County News (@DeKalbNewsNow) August 12, 2019 In addition to the assault, Ware also reportedly shot three women, one of whom was shot point-blank in the back while lying face down on the ground during a robbery, Fox Atlanta reported.

  • SAG-AFTRA Board Member Resigns After Posting ‘Anti-Asian’ Biden Meme

    A local board member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has resigned after posting a meme that portrayed Joe Biden as a Chinese caricature. Until this week, actor John Mitchell served on the elected board of the union in Philadelphia, which represents around 3,000 professionals. ﻿Mitchell posted the meme shortly after Biden’s inauguration.

  • Elementary School Worker Beaten at Bus Stop in Rosemead, Loses Part of His Finger

    An elementary school worker was assaulted in an unprovoked attack at a Rosemead, California bus stop. Last week, Matthew Leung, 51, who has worked as a paraprofessional for more than 20 years at Gates Street Elementary School, was standing at a bus stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Marshall Street when a man on a bike approached him. Leung struck a conversation with the man, asking him what bus number he was taking.

  • Two Miami-Dade cops feuded over a woman. One now charged with attacking her during Zoom court

    Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz dated a 31-year-old woman. She’d previously dated another cop, Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Ramos.

  • Mom dresses 5-year-old as Black trailblazers so she'll 'learn to love all of herself'

    A Michigan mother is hoping to instill confidence in her child by helping her dress as people who have broke barriers in honor of Black History Month. Taylor Trotter, of Grand Rapids, and her 5-year-old daughter Paisley have made it an annual project for Paisley to portray an influential person of color every day in the month of February. "I'm white and she's biracial and I need to make a conscious effort for her to love all of who she is," Trotter told "Good Morning America."

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Didn't Know About Her Tennis Dominance Before Meeting: 'Not My Sport'

    The tennis star and the rapper opened up about how they make their relationship work despite their extremely different careers

  • Gunman targeted Justice Sonia Sotomayor

    U.S. District Judge Esther Salas says the FBI found evidence the man who killed her son targeted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.

  • Corporate lawyer in U.S. college admissions scandals gets two-year law license suspension

    The former co-chairman of a major New York law firm has been suspended from practicing law for two years after pleading guilty and spending time in prison over his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal. Gordon Caplan, who had been co-chairman at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, avoided disbarment despite his efforts to avoid "getting caught," according to a Thursday decision by a New York appellate court imposing the suspension. The suspension is retroactive to November 2019, when Caplan was initially suspended after pleading guilty.

  • DC Universe’s New Supergirl Is ‘Young And The Restless’ Actress Sasha Calle; Will Make Debut In Upcoming ‘Flash’ Film

    EXCLUSIVE: The Young and the Restless Daytime Emmy nominee Sasha Calle has scored the feature role of DC Universe’s new Supergirl. The Boston, MA-born Colombian actress is the first Latina Supergirl ever in DC and was chosen from more than 425 actresses who auditioned. She will make her debut in Warner Bros’ The Flash. The Flash […]

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1

    Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

  • Boeser leads Canucks past Flames in last of 4 straight games

    Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. “I like to score when our team’s winning,” Boeser said. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver.

  • Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

    Images show reptiles slightly above the waterline surrounded by frozen water

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • President Joe Biden planning trip to storm-ravaged Texas, but 'I don't want to be a burden'

    President Joe Biden said "I don’t want to be a burden" and will go next week when a presidential visit won't get in the way of Texas recovery.

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.