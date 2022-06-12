Suspect arrested on warrant, drug charges during traffic stop, Merced police say

A Merced man was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday, on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to authorities.

At about 1:43 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation, according to a Merced Police Department news release. During the stop, the officer discovered there was an active arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 48-year-old George Aguilar, police said.

Aguilar was arrested and the officer located about 77 grams of a controlled substance as well as digital scales, a police scanner radio and $891, according to the release. Aguilar was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substance for sale as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting and multiple infractions, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact officer Mitchell King at 209-388-7742 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.

