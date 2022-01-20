Suspect arrested in Wednesday night shooting in Pensacola, victim in stable condition

Authorities made an arrest in a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the area of Pensacola Boulevard and Kenmore Road and found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Charged: Final suspect charged in fatal shooting of Marcus Atienza in Ensley

Shooting: Escambia County man shot in hand in Pensacola; deputies seeking leads

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of late Thursday morning, according to Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs, public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Hobbs said later Wednesday night, deputies booked 28-year-old Jarvis Salter into Escambia County Jail as the suspected shooter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jarvis Salter arrested in Pensacola Boulevard non-fatal shooting