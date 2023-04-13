Suspect arrested Wednesday in SWAT raid was 16-year-old boy

Apr. 13—South Portland police said Thursday that the person arrested Wednesday by a regional SWAT team was a 16-year-old boy who allegedly made serious threats against the community.

The teen could face charges of arson, criminal mischief, and theft. He also allegedly made several threats to "cause serious harm to individuals and groups using specific weapons," Chief Dan Ahern said.

But details about the specific charges he could face, and his identity, have not been released.

His arrest in the Elm Street area followed an investigation by South Portland police and FBI and was in consultation with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. The Southern Maine Regional SWAT team was brought in to make the high-risk arrest and search his home, police said.

It was not clear if the arrest happened at the teen's home, but police confirmed Thursday that he does live in South Portland.

Police have not revealed the nature of the threats or released any information about who they targeted.

Tim Matheney, superintendent of South Portland schools, said he has received no information that the threats targeted schools, students, or teachers in the city. He said he could not comment further when asked if the teen is a student at South Portland schools.

"I have been in regular communication with the Police Department since the arrest," Matheney wrote in a letter to families and staff Thursday morning. "We have been assured by the police that our schools continue to be safe and secure, and we are looking forward to welcoming our students to this early release day leading into April vacation."

A spokesperson for the FBI did not respond Thursday afternoon to a request for information about the agency's involvement in the investigation.