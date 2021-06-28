Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Mitchell used 12-gauge shotgun, charged with five felonies

Jun. 28—Police say the suspect who allegedly shot a victim in Mitchell and led authorities on an hour-long manhunt Saturday night is a 24-year-old man from Mitchell.

Ransom White Lance has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance, which stemmed from a shooting that occurred the near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street on Saturday, June 26, near the Whittier Loft apartments.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded to an assault around midnight that involved a victim who had been shot near their home on the 200 block of North Edmunds Street. Upon officers arriving, a witness told authorities that White Lance had "kicked the door" in and entered the residence with a shotgun. White Lance allegedly held the gun to the head of a witness, who was not named in court documents. The witness was described as a secondary person separate from the person who was later shot.

White Lance then demanded the witness to give him a phone and had her place items into a backpack while holding the witness at gunpoint, according to the affidavit. White Lance escorted the witness, who was being held at gunpoint, from the house. Then, the victim arrived home from work.

When the victim arrived home, the witness ran from the house and heard a gunshot, followed by loud screams coming from the victim. Moments later, the witness told authorities she spotted White Lance running north on North Edmunds Street.

After officers searched for White Lance for about an hour after the shooting occurred, they located White Lance inside his residence on 112 N. Rowley St. in Mitchell.

During the manhunt, armed officers searched through parking lots and residential areas near the 200 block of North Edmunds Street and West Second Avenue, asking passerby traffic to be on high alert and steer clear of the area.

According to the affidavit, White Lance "denied being involved" in the incident. However, after authorities executed a search on White Lance's residence, one discharged 12-gauge shotgun was found. White Lance also allegedly stole between $500 to $1,000 worth of items from the witness involved in the incident. Officers also found meth in during the search.

The Mitchell Police Division, Davison County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were among the authorities involved in the manhunt.

First-degree burglary and first-degree robbery are Class 2 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. White Lance was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for the witness and one for the gunshot victim. Aggravated assault is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,0000. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, class 1 or 2, a Class 5 felony.

If convicted on all charges, White Lance faces up to 85 years in prison.