Suspect arrested in weekend triple-shooting at White Center casino

A suspected shooter has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on three people at a White Center bowling alley and casino Saturday night.

At about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, a suspect walked into Roxbury Lanes in the 2800 block of Southwest Roxbury Street in unincorporated King County and began shooting, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the King County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying a suspect had been booked into the King County Jail.

They did not provide any further updates.

Three people were shot — two men and a woman. All three were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where one later died.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency responders outside the building, including medics, firefighters, deputies, and officers. A K-9 unit was also seen searching the area.