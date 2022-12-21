Suspect arrested in Weir home burglary

Dec. 21—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A 30-year-old suspect remained in custody Tuesday in the Cherokee County Jail in connection with a home burglary Monday afternoon in Weir.

Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were called regarding a man discovered inside the residence who appeared to be intoxicated.

Aaron D. Span, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is also facing a charge of driving under the influence, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies purportedly found some electronics in the suspect's vehicle that had been reported stolen from a health organization in the area.