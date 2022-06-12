Suspect arrested in Westfield Brandon shooting

Deputies have arrested a man they suspect injured one person during a Friday shooting outside the Westfield Brandon mall.

Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, was arrested Saturday while operating a stolen vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery.

Deputies responded to the Westfield Brandon mall, 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, after receiving reports of a shooting around 4:13 p.m. Friday. Deputies learned that two people were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk, according to a news release from the agency. The two continued to argue outside the mall, and one man shot the other. The sheriff’s office said the shooter fled from the mall and said detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The shooting prompted authorities to briefly lock down the mall with its 150 stores.

The person who was shot was taken to the Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the name or age of the victim. The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office said.