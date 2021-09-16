Suspect arrested in Wisconsin cornfield quadruple homicide case, second suspect remains at large

One suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection with the murders of four people whose bodies were found in a black SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, police said.

Dunn County officers arrested Darren Lee McWright, 56, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wednesday, according to a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office press release. Authorities are still searching for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, in the case, which left locals in the western Wisconsin community mystified and frightened after the bodies were found over the weekend.

"Any information as to the whereabouts of Antoine Suggs can be called in to the local law enforcement agency or that information can also be provided to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office so we can forward that to the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction," the press release said. "Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."



The victims were identified as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all four from Minnesota, police said. Two of the victims were brother and sister, and the other two were reportedly dating. A vigil was held Wednesday for the four victims near where the bodies were discovered.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think this is where I would be sharing my daughter’s life,” Damone Presley, father of Flug-Presley, said during the event. “I’m just kind of bewildered that this is where my daughter ended up and furious at the individuals who heinously killed my daughter and her friends.”



