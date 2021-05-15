Suspect arrested within minutes of bank robbery in Schuylkill County

David Mekeel, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

May 15—A North Carolina man was arrested Friday shortly after robbing a bank in Schuylkill County.

Manasseh N. Corder, 29, of Greensboro, told police that he robbed the bank because he was homeless, state police said.

Troopers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 950 Pottsville Park Plaza in Norwegian Township about 11:10 a.m. Friday.

Bank officials reported the branch had just been robbed by a white male with red hair who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect fled.

Troopers gave this account:

Officers from Pottsville spotted someone fitting the suspect's description behind a Weis Market near the bank. He was taken into custody and police found that he was in possession of the stolen money.

Corder admitted that he had robbed the bank. Troopers did not specify how much money he stole.

Corder was charged with robbery, making terroristic threats, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, theft and receiving stolen property.

State police did not specify the weapon.

Corder was arraigned later Friday in front of Schuylkill County District Judge David A. Plachko and committed to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

