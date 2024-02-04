Suspect arrested after woman is found dead lying in road on outskirts of Springfield

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the 1200 block of North Oaklane Road on the outskirts of Springfield Saturday evening.

The body of a 36-year-old female was discovered lying in the roadway, according to a dispatch call that came into Sangamon County at 8:12 p.m.

Springfield man sentenced to 10 years behind bars for drug, firearm offenses

The victim's injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Her identification has not been released pending notification of family.

Sheriff's deputies were able to follow a trail of blood from the roadway to a lot in the mobile home park.

Witnesses reported a blue Jeep as possibly being involved in the incident. An investigation led deputies to identify Steven Mehundrew, 53, as a suspect.

Mehundrew’s vehicle was identified and later stopped by sheriff's deputies in the 2400 block of East South Grand Avenue at 10:18 p.m. The vehicle was located by a license plate reader camera at Dirksen Parkway and Clearlake Avenue.

Mehundrew was questioned and later arrested on charges of first-degree murder, reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury, and failure to report an accident involving death or injury.

Campbell said there was no evidence of a struggle between deputies and Mehundrew.

Reached Sunday, Campbell could not confirm a connection between Mehundrew and the victim or whether either lived in the mobile home park.

Mehundrew is in the Sangamon County Jail.

Springfield and Riverton police assisted in the case.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: (217) 622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Man arrested after woman found dead in road on outskirts of Springfield