Suspect arrested after woman shot in neck in University District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest after Columbus police said he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the neck.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of North 4th Street at approximately 10:42 a.m. Saturday.

Canceled Amazon contract kills nearly 300 jobs at these Ohio warehouses

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman told police she was arguing with her boyfriend when he shot her in the neck, Columbus police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and police said officers recovered a handgun from the man. Police did not name the suspect in a media report on the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Det. Adam Federer at 614-645-4011 or call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.