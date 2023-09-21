Suspect arrested years after deadly robbery in University City

It’s been more than three years since 23-year-old Li Y was found dead outside of an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte, but police said Thursday that an arrest has finally been made.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Joshua Garmon, 23, was identified as a person of interest in the case on Wednesday. After an interview with detectives, he was then charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD officers began investigating Y’s death after he was found shot on April 23, 2020. Investigators found him lying beside a car in the road on Paces Oaks Boulevard, near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

No other details have been released in the case.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records, Garmon is being held without bond.

