Suspect arrives in Moscow

Jan. 5—The Latah County Courthouse was buzzing with activity Wednesday as local and national media awaited the arrival of the suspect arrested in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Reporters and spectators set up camp on sidewalks surrounding the building, hoping to get a glimpse of Bryan Kohberger, who made the long flight from eastern Pennsylvania to the Palouse to be booked into the Latah County Jail. He is suspected of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.

He will likely make his initial appearance in court today. After that, the probable cause affidavit that contains information about what led to his arrest is expected to be unsealed.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., on four counts of first-degree murder, in addition to a felony burglary charge. The Washington State University graduate student and Pullman resident waived his extradition during a Tuesday hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa.

Throughout Wednesday, people tracked Kohberger's flight online, as the single-engine plane owned by the Pennsylvania State Police made a cross-country trip that included stops in Champaign, Ill., and Rapid City, S.D., before it landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport a bit before 6:30 p.m. A convoy of Latah County Sheriff's vehicles picked up Kohberger on the runway and transported him to the jail at approximately 6:45 p.m. Reporters at the jail couldn't get a glimpse of Kohberger as his vehicle parked on the side of the building away from public view.

Spectators drove by in their vehicles with their phones out of the windows trying to capture the moment.

Brenda Dominguez came from Pullman to the courthouse to see the event that has gone global.

"We're from a very small town, so it's just the fact that we actually get to be a part of this, it's crazy," she said.

Story continues

Dominguez said it is shocking a town like Moscow is getting this much attention.

"It's a small town," she said. "It's in the middle of nowhere, now look at it. We have people traveling across the country to come see."

Latah County on Tuesday issued a so-called "gag order" barring officials from talking publicly about many aspects of the case outside of court. So, officials did not share information Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, two evening flights at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport were canceled by Alaska Airlines. Airport director Tony Bean told the Daily News these cancellations had nothing to do with Kohberger's flight.

He said a part in the airport's weather station broke and Alaska Airline's policy is to cancel flights if pilots can't get a certified weather observation.

Bean said other airplanes can land at the airport when this occurs, but Alaska Airlines will not. He said a National Weather Service technician will be at the airport today to fix the problem.

One piece of information that made the rounds online Wednesday was bodycam footage from an Indiana police officer who stopped Kohberger and his father Dec. 15 in their white Hyundai Elantra as they were traveling from Pullman to Pennsylvania. Kohberger, who was driving, was not ticketed during what appeared to be a routine traffic stop.

The Elantra was seized when Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger at his parents' home in the early morning hours of Friday. Police believe such a car was at the crime scene around the time of the Nov. 13 murders.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.