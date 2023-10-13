Suspect in assault case given suspended sentence to county jail

Oct. 12—A Kalispell man accused of pointing a gun at the head of another person in early summer received a suspended sentence to county jail in August.

Prosecutors initially brought Jon William Ambjor, 64, up on a felony assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court following his June 26 arrest. He pleaded not guilty at his July 13 arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy.

In August, Ambjor struck a plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange for a guilty plea to an amended misdemeanor charge of partner or family member assault, prosecutors agreed to recommend Ambjor receive a suspended six-month sentence in the Flathead County Detention Center.

The deal also required Ambjor undergo anger management counseling.

Ambjor returned before Eddy on Aug. 10 for a change of plea hearing and sentencing. In addition to the suspended six-month sentence to county jail, Eddy also gave Ambjor credit for three days of time served and ordered him to undergo counseling.

