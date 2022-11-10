Suspect in assault case pleads not guilty

Nov. 10—A Kalispell man who allegedly leveled a shotgun at his girlfriend in October in an attempt to scare her pleaded not guilty to a felony assault with a weapon charge on Nov. 3.

James Daniel Fenn Jr., 60, who appeared last week in Flathead County District Court for his arraignment, allegedly admitted aiming the firearm at his significant other when authorities showed up at the Oct. 21 disagreement. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office initially headed to a South Woodland Drive property for a report of a disturbance involving a gun, according to court documents. Upon arrival, they found Fenn standing outside.

Fenn allegedly told deputies he grew angry during the disagreement and when his girlfriend threatened to call the authorities, he told her "he was going to give her a reason to call and picked up his shotgun," according to court documents.

He allegedly told deputies he hoped to scare her.

Judge Robert Allison, who is presiding over the case, set a combined omnibus hearing and pretrial conference for Nov. 16.

