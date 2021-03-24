Suspect in Assault of Elderly Asian Man in Irvine Wanted by Police

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

Irvine Police are asking the public's help to identify a young man, possibly a teen, who attacked a 69-year-old Asian man during an argument about their dogs last week. The attack happened around 7 p.m. on March 19 while the victim was walking his dog outside Sierra Vista Middle School in Irvine, California, according to KTLA.

The victim told the police he saw the suspect jogging and kicking a soccer ball in the area before the assault happened. The suspect was with his off-leash dog, described as black and white and believed to be a husky. He picked up his own dog to prevent conflict when the suspect's dog approached and showed signs of aggression. Eventually, the two dogs got into a fight when the victim accidentally lost control of his dog's leash. “The two dogs began fighting and the victim rushed to separate them,” the police said, OC Register reported. “While attempting to defend his dog, the victim was struck in the head from behind by the male that was seen jogging.” The assailant then fled the scene with his dog while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man suffered a cut on his hand and no other serious injuries. Police said they haven't found any evidence pointing to an anti-Asian hate crime. “Nothing racial was said during the attack,” Sergeant Karie Davies said, adding that authorities have yet to rule out the possibility of a hate crime. “Until we can find (the suspect) and talk to him, we don’t know the motivation.” She added that both dogs were uninjured. The suspect is described as a young man, possibly in his late teens, wearing a dark T-shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts over white leggings or socks, black athletic shoes and a white backpack. Detectives think he might be connected to a white sedan or coupe car. The recent incident follows the rise of anti-Asian attacks reported around the country, particularly against the elderly. Over the weekend, several rallies were held in cities such as Atlanta and New York City to protest against the violence that the AAPI community has suffered. Those who may have information are urged to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or reach him by email at GHudson@cityofirvine.org. Featured Image via KTLA

  • Beauty Store Owner Left Beaten and Needing Surgery After Attack in Texas

    A beauty store owner was attacked inside her own store by two women in Harris County, Texas on March 17. Surveillance footage caught the moment one of the women attacked the 59-year-old, punching her at least eight times while shouting racial insults. Both suspects, identified as Keaundra Young and Daquiesha Williams, were arrested for the attacks.

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Asian American Army Veteran Beaten in Clear Hate Crime in SF

    An Asian American Army veteran experienced verbal and physical abuse while at a bus stop in San Francisco. Ron Tuason, 56, claims he was assaulted for wearing a veteran’s hat near Ocean and Plymouth Avenues on March 13 at around 4 p.m., according to KPIX. Tuason — who relies on a cane to walk — was knocked to the ground.

  • Terrified Girl Writes 'Help... Robbers!' to Zoom Class During Home Invasion in SF

    Intruders ransacked an Asian man’s home in San Francisco during a home invasion robbery, leaving his 11-year-old cousin fearing for her life. The homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared to anchor Dion Lim that his young cousin was terrified during the ordeal and thought she was going to be kidnapped or killed.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.

