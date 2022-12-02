Suspect in Atascadero burglary arrested after police officer spots him on the street

The Atascadero Police Department arrested a man wanted in connection to a burglary at a local business after an officer spotted him on the street early Friday morning, according to a news release.

An Atascadero police officer stopped the man — later identified as 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas — at 12:53 a.m. Friday as Thomas was “walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real near several businesses,” the release said.

“The officer recognized the male as being wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred to an Atascadero business two days prior,” police said in the release.

Thomas, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, the release said.

“Thomas was also found in possession of suspected burglary tools,” police said.

Thomas was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, but he was no longer listed as being in jail custody as of Friday afternoon.