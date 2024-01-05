Suspect in Athens shooting at Boehringer Ingelheim granted bond with conditions

FILE - The Boehringer Ingelheim facility in 2022 in Athens. The facility was the site of a shooting that caused $12,800 in property damage on Jan. 1.

The former employee of the Boehringer Ingelheim vaccine plant charged with shooting a firearm into the plant’s building received a bond Friday in Clarke County Magistrate’s Court.

Zachariah Martin Best, 27, is charged with trespassing and felony damage to property after he opened fire New Year’s Day on the plant located on Olympic Drive in Athens. The shooting occurred when employees were not present due to the holiday.

Judge Benjamin Makin imposed a $5,000 bond with several conditions that included living with his parents in Martinez, Georgia, not possessing any firearms, and wearing an ankle GPS monitor so his movements can be located.

A possible motive for the shooting at the plant, where scientific research is conducted on vaccines for animals, was not revealed during the hearing held only to decide if he qualified for a bond. However, Athens-Clarke police learned Best had been disciplined on his job and was not supposed to be on company property.

Makin also ordered that Best enroll in mental health treatment following his release.

Shooting: Employee at Boehringer Ingelheim charged with shooting up Athens manufacturing plant

In addition, Best is banned from Athens, except for court matters, and from any of the three properties in Georgia that are owned by Boehringer Ingelheim.

An attorney for the company also asked that notice of this ban be placed in a law enforcement database so any officer in the state will have access to that information.

Best is not expected to post bond until next week, when he can be fitted with an ankle monitor.

Best’s father, brother and friend attended the bond hearing, where his father told the judge that his son would not have access to guns while living with him.

The gunfire at the plant, which occurred at about 5:30 a.m., caused heavy damage to a new expansion of the plant. Police recovered 17 shell casings that were fired from a position outside the company property.

Best had attempted to enter the plant for reasons unrevealed by police, but due to his disciplinary status, he was denied access at the gate to the property, which is highly secured.

Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney Charles Rettiger described Best’s violent behavior that day as “outside the norm” and added, “He seems to be fond of guns.”

