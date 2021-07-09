Suspect in Atlanta-area golf-course murders in custody, facing multiple charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Durschlag
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Suspect in Atlanta-area golf-course slayings captured, facing multiple charges
Authorities in Georgia say they have captured a suspect in connection with a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County near Atlanta last week that left a golf pro and two out-of-state men dead.

The U.S. Marshals-led Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 23-year-old Bryan Rhoden into custody when he surrendered in Chamblee, FOX 5 Atlanta reported Thursday evening. The site was about 25 miles southeast of where police found three bodies on the golf course July 3.

Rhoden allegedly gunned down golf pro Gene Siller, 41, near the 10th hole. Police previously said they believed Siller was not initially a target but was shot in the head after approaching a suspicious truck that had careened onto the golf course.

Police later found the bodies of California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76, in the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck stuck on a hill of the golf course.

Cobb County police Chief Tim Cox told reporters Thursday evening that Rhoden would face three counts each of murder and aggravated assault as well as two counts of kidnapping. He added that investigators could still pursue additional charges. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:
- Crime wave continues across major American cities
- MSNBC'S Chris Hayes links crime growth to ‘truly shocking proliferation of guns’
- Kansas City ‘defund the police’ effort ‘destructive and deadly,’ Missouri AG says as he files amicus brief
- Houston Astros fan, 17, shot in head while riding home from game, has died, father says
- Samuel Olson case: Theresa Balboa charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
- Houston aquarium shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect and 1 hurt

Stormy Daniels reacts after Michael Avenatti gets prison in extortion case
Stormy Daniels, who Michael Avenatti once represented but then allegedly embezzled $300,000 from, said Thursday that she hopes her beleaguered former attorney is able to turn his life around after being sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday in a separate extortion case.

"He was a man you wanted to trust and believe in, but the longer I knew him I began witnessing his lies and dishonesty until I realized I too became his victim," Daniels said in a statement Thursday. "I am sure today he found a reckoning. Let’s hope that that leads to [an] honest realization that he must change his life."

Avenatti rocketed to fame in 2018 when he represented Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump, who the adult film actress said she had an affair with a decade earlier. Daniels alleged that she was paid $130,000 in 2016 by Trump's personal lawyer to stay silent about the fling. Trump denies the affair ever happened. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in Nike extortion case
- Geraldo: Media 'looks foolish' for promoting 'loathsome creature' Michael Avenatti, as attorney sentenced
- Ex-CNN regular Michael Avenatti's fall from stardom complete as he gets prison time for Nike extortion plot
- Nike has no sympathy for Avenatti after extortion sentence

AOC seizes on NYC subway flooding to slam Green New Deal critics
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., post a video online Thursday, showing a New Yorker wading through waist-high water at a city subway station. The Democrat then used the video to mock opponents of her Green New Deal climate proposal.

"The Green New Deal, which is a blueprint to create millions of good jobs rebuilding infrastructure to stem climate change & protect vulnerable communities, is unrealistic," she mock-quoted in the tweet. "Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel exes & make you swim to work."

Tropical Storm Elsa has been dumping heavy rain on the region after traveling north from the Caribbean.

Business Insider reported that it appeared Ocasio-Cortez was referencing a video that showed an Exxon lobbyist talking about an alleged effort to weaken President Biden’s climate push. Her office did not immediately respond to an email inquiry from Fox News.

Biden has been criticized by progressives who say he has not followed through strongly enough on campaign promises to tackle climate change. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:
- WATCH: Commuters forced to go swimming as NYC subways flood
- MTG-AOC feud continues, with Republican targeting ‘the little communist from New York City’
- AOC influence in question after Eric Adams defeats her picks for NYC mayor
- Activist in AOC's district blasts 'defund the police' movement: 'There are shootings every day'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:
- LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Elsa douses Mid-Atlanic, headed to New England
- Boulders roll onto highway following 6.0 California-Nevada earthquake
- 2 Haitian Americans among suspects held in leader's assassination
- California spent $13M in taxpayer money to guard empty homes amid homeless crisis: report
- NY Times blasted for defending 'pornography literacy' for first graders: 'These people are sick'
- Devin Booker leads scorching Suns to crucial Game 2 victory over Bucks

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:
- US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang
- Earnings boom is expected a year after pandemic-driven skid
- Bezos all smiles at 'billionaires' summer camp' days after relinquishing CEO title
- Kevin Sorbo rips Hollywood for reaching 'new level of insanity' with Captain America's anti-American sentiment
- The elite master’s degrees that don’t pay off

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity gave the Biden administration a failing grade Thursday night on "Hannity," ticking off several areas where the host believes the White House is failing.

"All is not well at the White House – inflation, record levels, businesses, they can’t find employees, more lockdowns are now imminent, even supported by the administration," Hannity said. "A southern border, well, that’s an unmitigated disaster."

"Violent crime is rising in almost every major city in this country," he added, "Russia is hacking critical supply lines each and every month, China is openly now, threatening the United States, our military and our allies, Iran is now back to enriching uranium at an alarming rate and the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a poorly planned debacle."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant to account for most new French COVID cases from this weekend - minister

    The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday. Veran, who has said a fourth wave of infections could hit France as early as end-July and is urging as many French people as possible to get vaccinated, told France Inter radio the Delta variant now represents nearly 50% of new COVID-19 infections. Senior ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the threat of a fourth wave and the government has said it is considering all possible scenarios, including possible compulsory vaccination for health workers.

  • Haiti police say foreign hit squad assassinated president

    While Haiti’s prime minister has claimed to be in power of the country now, his replacement, named by Moise before his death says country can not have two prime ministers

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in massive drug bust in California

    Authorities in Southern California have seized more than 16 tons of marijuana worth an estimated $1.19 billion, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said Wednesday. The 10-day sting is the largest eradication of illegal marijuana cultivations in the history of the department. CBS Los Angeles has the details.

  • Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

    A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.

  • ‘Rise of the Moors’ Standoff Shuts Down I-95: Who Are They and What Do They Believe?

    Police arrested members of a Rhode Island–based militia after a lengthy standoff. The suspects are part of a group that believes that they are not bound by U.S. law.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Virginia Couple Charged After Boy’s Frozen Body Found In A Freezer

    A Virginia couple has been arrested after a boy's body was discovered in a freezer where the child had apparently been stashed years ago, police said this week. Eliel Adon Weaver’s frozen remains were found in a freezer in the home of his parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, in Midlothian, Virginia on May 4, according to Chesterfield County Police Department. Police were dispatched to the couple’s home after reports came in that a child’s corpse was hidden there. Detectives executi

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.

  • ‘She Was A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Mother Of 6 Found Dead, Hog-Tied In Los Angeles Slaying

    The family of a California nurse who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend said the mother of six children and been gagged, tied up, and wrapped in a sheet. The body of Fatima Johnson, 53, was located in her Los Angeles home around midnight on July 4, according to police. Johnson’s daughters, who made the discovery, hadn’t seen or heard from their mother in days. Her hands were bound with wire, they said. “The scene that my sisters and I...witnessed first-hand and what happened to my

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Haiti's president killed by foreigners: police

    In Haiti, a group of handcuffed men were paraded before the media on Thursday.Suspects, police said, in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.Authorities called them a commando unit, trained and heavily armed.And said they were all foreigners, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.Also on display: assault rifles, machetes, bolt cutters and Colombian passports.Police held the press event following a raid on a house near the scene of the crimeThey said three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run.Moise was fatally shot at his home Wednesday.A massive blow for a country already struggling with crushing poverty, political chaos and gang violence.Colombia's Defense Minister said there was preliminary evidence that the Colombian suspects were retired military."The national government, our police and army, have given instructions for immediate collaboration...The complete cooperation of our forces is with our fellow Republic of Haiti."Authorities have identified the American suspects.But the U.S. State Department has not confirmed they are citizens.Haiti's police claimed the local community helped track down the suspected killers.But have called for residents not to take justice into their own hands after a violent crowd gathered at the Port-au-Prince police station where the suspects were being held.President Moise had faced mass protests against his rule, accused of corruption and refusing to let go of powerAuthorities declared a state of emergency following the killing.But interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Thursday said it was time to reopen the economy, and called for the airport to restart operations.

  • Plant trimmer for $10 million illegal Missouri marijuana farm will serve years in prison

    The only two people criminally charged in the investigation were hired to tend to the plants.

  • As evidence of agonizing injuries piles up, DCF still won’t say boy died of abuse or neglect

    Rashid Bryant seemed to all but vanish in the fall of 2020.

  • 2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

    Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said. The suspect then shot himself once fatally, Slinkard said.

  • Charlotte driver found guilty in hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in 2017

    Police found the car minutes after the incident with a missing tire and a damaged windshield.

  • There's a Proven Way to Reduce Gun Violence in America's Cities. We Just Need to Fund It

    More than 141 people were shot in our hometowns of Oakland, Chicago, and New York City over the July 4th weekend. The shooting victims included a 6-year old girl and her mother in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, a 16-year old boy shot in the head from nearby celebratory gunfire in Oakland, and a 38-year old man checking his car for a flat tire in Queens, New York. This staggering weekend of violence isn’t an outlier; based on an already difficult year and the violence trends we’ve seen, this could be one of the deadliest summers on record for gun violence.

  • Arrest made in triple homicide that left golf pro Gene Siller dead on Georgia golf course

    Bryan Anthony Rhoden is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping

  • ‘It’s a miracle’: Korean BBQ restaurant owner survives 11 gunshots in Washington

    The owner of Palace Korean BBQ in Tukwila, Wash., spoke out after being shot 11 times in an attempted armed robbery in June. A miracle: Restaurant owner Tony So said it's a “miracle” he is still alive after the incident, reported Q13 Fox. “I have so many regrets,” said So, who suffered severe mental and physical pain from the nearly fatal shooting.