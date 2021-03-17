The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

Ashley Collman
·3 min read
robert aaron long.JPG
Robert Aaron Long, 21, pictured after being arrested in connection to three shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Crisp County Sheriff's Office via Reuters

  • Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested in connection to three shootings in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

  • Six of the eight victims were Asian women.

  • People who knew him said they thought Long was "nerdy" and from a "good Christian family."

The man arrested in connection to a string of deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors is a 21-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, who was captured after a car chase.

Robert Aaron Long was arrested in southern Georgia, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a short car chase on the interstate, authorities said. The arrest came a few hours after shootings left eight dead at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in Acworth, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women. Authorities have not yet discussed a possible motive in the case, but investigators said they were exploring the possibility that the attacks were racially motivated, 11 Alive reported.

Authorities said that Long was from Woodstock, Georgia, about a 20 minute drive east of the first shooting in Acworth.

According to The Washington Post, Long's family lives in a one-story, three-bedroom house in Woodstock, a middle-class, majority white, Atlanta suburb.

Mary Morgan, an 88-year-old woman who lives down the street from the Longs, told The Post that "they come across as a good Christian family."

"They used to go to church on a regular basis, and I've never seen anything bad out of them," Morgan said.

An anonymous source who said they attended Sequoyah High School with Long also told The Daily Beast that they remembered Long as being "sorta nerdy" and "big into religion."

"He was very innocent seeming and wouldn't even cuss. He was sorta nerdy and didn't seem violent from what I remember," the former classmate told The Daily Beast. "He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion."

The Daily Beast also reported that an Instagram account that appeared to belong to Long had the bio: "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It's a pretty good life."

Insider was not able to independently verify the Instagram account. Social media companies like Facebook, which owns Instagram, often take down the profiles of suspects in the wake of mass-shooting events.

Long is said to be a member of Crabapple First Baptist Church, and elders told Heavy.com in a statement that they were "grieved" and "heartbroken" by the news of his arrest in connection to the deadly shootings.

"We are grieved to hear the tragic news about the multiple deaths in the Atlanta area. We are heartbroken for all involved," the statement said. "We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them. Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well."

South Korea's Foreign Ministry released a statement Wednesday saying four of the victims were of Korean descent and that the country's consulate general in Atlanta is trying to confirm their nationalities, the Associated Press reported.

The shootings come at a time of increased attacks against Asian Americans in the US, which appears to be connected to the fact the coronavirus outbreak was first identified in China. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, recently found that hate crimes targeting Asian Americans had increased 150% during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden denounced these attacks in a prime-time address last week, calling them "wrong" and "un-American."

